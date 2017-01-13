Deputy, 2 women injured in head-on collision in northeast Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY -- A Precinct Four deputy constable was hospitalized Thursday night after a head-on collision in northeast Harris County.

According to investigators, the deputy constable was heading west on Will Clayton around 7 p.m. when two women in another car crashed into him head-on.

One of the women had to be airlifted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. The deputy constable was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be checked out. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.