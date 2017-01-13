Did your job make the cut? Most swiped-right jobs on Tinder in Houston

HOUSTON — Attention Houston Tinder users: if you are having trouble getting matches, it may not be your fault. It could be your job, which is getting you left-swipes. Swipers, take notes!
Below are the most swiped-right jobs for the men and women of Houston in order of most favorable, according to Tinder.
Ladies, first.
Marketing director
Hey, Houston men are not afraid of a little ambition.
Teacher
Who doesn't have the hots for a teacher
Real estate agent
She probably has a sweet crib.
Radiologist
They can, literally, see through you.
CEO/Entrepreneur
There is nothing like a boss chick, right?
Registered nurse
She'll keep your heart beating.
College/Graduate student
Education is always sexy!
Photographer
She's hip, she's creative, you dig it.
Flight attendant
It's hard to beat well-traveled lady.
Clinical dietitian
She'll keep that dad bod in check.
If you're a man in Houston with a job on this list, your Tinder inbox is likely poppin:
Teacher
There is nothing sexier than a man who is good with kids.
Chief Operating Officer
Ladies can always get down with some good ol' Benjamins.
Financial analyst
Did we mention, Houston ladies love a man with Benjamins?
Engineer
He's smart and he's financially stable. That's a yes.
CEO/Entrepreneur
Well, duh.
Pilot
Free adventures with bae? Hell yes!
Human resources manager
He's organized and good with people.
Scientist
Does he know the formula to the perfect make out?
Designer
He's artsy and he's not afraid to show it.
Lawyer
The title has a hot ring to it.
So Houstonians: if you want more fish in you Tinder sea, maybe consider switching to one of these career lanes. Let out a deep breath if your job made the list, Houston Tinder users think it's hot!