Did your job make the cut? Most swiped-right jobs on Tinder in Houston

HOUSTON — Attention Houston Tinder users: if you are having trouble getting matches, it may not be your fault. It could be your job, which is getting you left-swipes. Swipers, take notes!

Below are the most swiped-right jobs for the men and women of Houston in order of most favorable, according to Tinder.

Ladies, first.

Marketing director

Hey, Houston men are not afraid of a little ambition.

Teacher

Who doesn't have the hots for a teacher

Real estate agent

She probably has a sweet crib.

Radiologist

They can, literally, see through you.

CEO/Entrepreneur

There is nothing like a boss chick, right?

Registered nurse

She'll keep your heart beating.

College/Graduate student

Education is always sexy!

Photographer

She's hip, she's creative, you dig it.

Flight attendant

It's hard to beat well-traveled lady.

Clinical dietitian

She'll keep that dad bod in check.

If you're a man in Houston with a job on this list, your Tinder inbox is likely poppin:

Teacher

There is nothing sexier than a man who is good with kids.

Chief Operating Officer

Ladies can always get down with some good ol' Benjamins.

Financial analyst

Did we mention, Houston ladies love a man with Benjamins?

Engineer

He's smart and he's financially stable. That's a yes.

CEO/Entrepreneur

Well, duh.

Pilot

Free adventures with bae? Hell yes!

Human resources manager

He's organized and good with people.

Scientist

Does he know the formula to the perfect make out?

Designer

He's artsy and he's not afraid to show it.

Lawyer

The title has a hot ring to it.

So Houstonians: if you want more fish in you Tinder sea, maybe consider switching to one of these career lanes. Let out a deep breath if your job made the list, Houston Tinder users think it's hot!