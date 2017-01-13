Flix Fix: ‘The Bye Bye Man,’ ‘Live By Night’ among must-see films this weekend

HOUSTON — Horror movie 'The Bye Bye Man' creeps into theaters this Friday the 13th. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest scary movie clichés along with Mark Wahlberg’s latest 'Patriots Day' as he and director Peter Berg continue to adapt current tragedies onto the big screen. Ben Affleck also has a new movie this weekend, 'Live By Night' where he is on screen and behind the camera as director in a prohibition era mob thriller. Finally, last Sunday’s best actress Golden Globe shocker Isabelle Huppert debuts her French psychological thriller 'Elle.' All those films reviewed this week on Flix Fix.
