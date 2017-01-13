Friday the 13th: ScreamWorld opens for 2017’s second unluckiest night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Better watch out for ladders and black cats because it is Friday the 13th.

For all those hoping 2017 is nothing like last year, it is your unlucky day.

The Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute reports Friday 13th costs the U.S. economy up to $900 million. This is because many superstitious folks refuse to do business or do any flying. But for those looking to dabble in the dark side Friday night, Houston has just the spot.

ScreamWorld, one of Houston's most popular haunted house, is opening up just for the night. The house will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $29 for fast pass.

ScreamWorld employee Anthony Huynh said it is the perfect day to get one's scare on.

"Just the date alone kind of instills fear, so it gets people in the mood to come out to haunted houses," Huynh said.

ScreamWorld will be back in business for their regular Halloween season when this years second Friday 13th comes in October. The month of Halloween? That's got be double the bad luck!

So, proceed with caution! Make sure not to break any mirrors or spill salt on any tables.

Good luck tonight, you will need it!