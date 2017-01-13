× Missing newborn abducted from Florida hospital found 18 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An infant kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 has been found alive and well over 18 years later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced during a news conference on Friday.

Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped from University Medical Center shortly after her birth on July 10, 1998. Grainy surveillance video captured photos of a woman leaving the hospital with the infant.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the child was found “alive and well” in Walterboro, South Carolina. Officials said DNA testing confirmed the child’s identity.

Gloria Williams, 51, is being charged with kidnapping in connection with the case.

Deputies said Mobley has been living under a different name for 18 years. Police are not releasing the name.

“She appears to be a healthy, normal 18-year-old woman,” Sheriff Williams said during a press conference.

Police pursued over 2,000 leads in connection with the case. Deputies said they will not be releasing any information about the tip that led authorities to Walterboro.

Sheriff Williams said Mobley’s biological mother is “elated” to hear Kamiyah was found alive and well.

The abduction

Less than 12 hours after Kamiyah was born, a woman posing as a nurse told the girl’s mother, Shanara Mobley, she needed to check the baby for a fever. The woman left the room and walked out of the hospital.

According to the Florida Times-Union, nurses thought the suspect was a family member because they saw her interact with Mobley before the abduction.

The case was featured on America’s Most Wanted and a $250,000 reward was offered.

This is Gloria Williams, arrested in South Carolina for the kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley as infant 18 years ago pic.twitter.com/OUlXgVFjto — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) January 13, 2017