People who use swear words tend to be more honest, study says

Have you ever been told to wash your mouth out with soap? Well, one study suggests you may just be one honest son of a gun.

Researchers with the Social Psychological and Personality Science Journal found that people who swear tend to be more truthful.

The study linked cursing to straight-forwardness and concluded people who sugarcoat their conversation tend to be more dishonest.

"It would be more honest because you don't think about it, you just say how you feel,” Yvonne Hill said.

We hit the streets and asked Houston locals if believe the telling the truth is always a good thing— no matter how unpleasant.

"You could be rude to people and inconsiderate and have no regard for other people, but you could still be an honest person that doesn't make you a good person just because you're honest," Erick Rodriguez explained.

The research rated people in New Jersey the highest for swearing and integrity, while Texans averaged somewhere in the middle.

And despite their peachy demeanor, Georgians ranked the lowest. It seems they have a more demure way to tell someone how to shove it.

Of course, Houston traffic is enough to make anyone spout a few four-letter words or two.

"Traffic is a great time to cuss," Katie Lloyd said. "You're alone in your car, and you're feeling a lot of feelings, and no one's there to here you yell."

If you want to earn someone's trust, just tell it like it is.

But keep in mind there a time in place for everything— so curse with caution!