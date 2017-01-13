Warning for Chevron Houston Marathon runners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon is expected to reign in 27,000 runners this weekend, but unfavorable weather may rain on the organizer's parade.

Coordinators are warning athletes to slow down their pace because of the unseasonably warm temperatures, which will be 15 to 20 degree above last year's average. They're telling runners not to push themselves too hard or try for personal bests.

Even if you could care less about running 26.2 miles, the race may still affect your weekend. Several have been shutdown due to the race.

A complete guide to road closures and other tools can be found here.