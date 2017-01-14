× Car crash leaves one killed, six injured on I-45N

HOUSTON — An accident that shut down north freeway for hours left one woman killed and six injured at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said the accident took place on I-45 north at Memory Lane when a man was driving an SUV on the highway’s feeder and crashed into the side of a Toyota Rav4 that was traveling north on the highway. Apparently the man left the feeder, traveled through grass and into the main lines of the freeway before slamming into the side of the car.

According to police, there were seven women in the Toyota in their late teens and early 20s.

While one of the passengers died at the scene, the other six were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver is believed to have been intoxicated at the time, and could face Intoxication Manslaughter charges.