National Day of Action sees Houston immigrants speak out against deportation

HOUSTON – With Donald Trump taking office next week, concerns across the nation are rampant, especially for immigrants.

In nearly 50 cities across the country, immigrants and their allies gathered for a National Day of Action, to prevent deportation of America’s immigrants.

People gathered in Houston’s historic Sixth Ward, to tell their stories and show support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which currently protects more than 60,000 Houston immigrants.

Cheers rang out as people told their harrowing stories of why they came to the U.S.

Many undocumented immigrants fearlessly spoke out for their human rights…

“As an undocumented immigrant over the years since learning that I was undocumented in high school, really my passion for helping my fellow immigrants is greater than any fear that I have,” said Karla Perez.

The meeting ended with the symbolic destruction of a border wall, to reveal images of peace, and the message, “#Htownishome”.