Texans season ends with playoff loss to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Houston Texans season ended in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs after falling to the New England Patriots, 34-16.

The Texans trailed early after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hit running back Dion Lewis for a short TD pass. The Texans would answer by hitting a field goal to pull within 7-3, but Lewis would return the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for the touchdown to take the 14-3 lead.

The Texans would intercept Brady in the second quarter to help lead to field goal to cut lead to 14-6. The kickoff to the Pats would be fumbled by Lewis and the Texans would recover. A few plays later Brock Osweiler would throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Fiedorowicz to cut the lead to 14-13.

The Patriots would add a field goal late in the first half after a stellar goal line stand by the Texans defense so New England would lead 17-13 at the break,

Brady would lead the Pats on a 90-yard drive in the second half culminating with a 19-yard TD throw to running back James White for the 24-13 lead. The Texans had a chance to cut the lead but rookie wide receiver Will Fuller dropped a 48-yard touchdown pass.

In the fourth quarter, the Texans would add a 46-yard field goal by Nick Novak to pull with in one possession at 24-16. Later in the fourth, Osweiler would throw his second interception of the game when the ball deflected off the hands of DeAndre Hopkins and the Pats returned the ball to the Texans’ five yard line. Two plays later Lewis would add his third touchdown of the game.

The Texans made a game of this contest early when all experts were expecting a blowout, but Osweiler threw three interceptions in the second half. The Patriots eventually stretched their lead to where they covered the 16-point spread. The Patriots will host the AFC Championship game next Sunday when they face the winner of Pittsburgh Steelers versus Kansas City Chiefs game.