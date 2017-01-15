Runners brave the elements in 45th Chevron Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready, set, run!

The 45th Chevron Marathon kicked off in full speed with thousands of Houstonians in the middle of downtown Houston.

More than 25,000 runners sweated it out on the course, but were cooled off by an unexpected visitor - the rain.

The we stuff came out of nowhere leaving many ducking for cover.

As for the marathon runners, they didn't mind the rain and continued to put their best foot forward.

Marathon results:

After a runner-up finish in 2014 and a third-place effort in 2013, Meskerem Assefa of Ethiopia extended her nation's dominance in the women's marathon with a 2:30:18 to notch her first win and extend to 11 the streak of Ethiopian victories. Assefa and defending champion Biruktayit Degefa ran together until the 25-kilometer mark, where Assefa made a subtle move to put six seconds on Degefa over the next 5K. Steadily moving away from Degefa, Assefa hit 35K in 2:03:44, 26 seconds in front, and her lead increased to 40 seconds by 40K. Fighting cramps, Assefa held on over the final two kilos to win by 26 seconds as Degefa crossed the line at 2:30:44.

Local favorite Becky Wade, a former Rice all-American in track and field, was the top U.S. finisher, taking third in 2:35:57.

Kenya's Dominic Ondoro snapped an eight-race winning streak by Ethiopian men with his strong finish over the final four kilos, clocking 2:12:05. Ondoro was part of a large pack early in the race, which was whittled down to five at the 25K mark. The group became four over the next 5K, with last year's runner-up, Yitayal Atnafu of Ethiopia hanging on Ondoro's shoulder. Also in the group were Atnafu's countrymen Abayneh Ayele, a 2:06 man, and Andualem Shiferaw. Between 35K and 40K, Ondoro and Atnafu pulled away, with Ondoro breaking Atnafu and taking a 10-second lead by 40K. Atnafu had no answer for Ondoro's strength in the final two kilos and ended up second in 2:12:33. Assefa and Ondoro each earned $45,000 for their respective wins in the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Elkanah Kibet took honors as the top American man, placing sixth in 2:17:25.