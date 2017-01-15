City cleans up highway 59 underpass, continues working on Comprehensive Homeless Initiative

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Solid Waste Department is continuing to work on their Comprehensive Homeless Initiative as they removed trash and debris from the Highway 59 underpass in the Midtown and Museum Park area Friday. The area is home to the largest homeless population in Houston.

Through the Comprehensive Homeless Initiative, assistance has been offered to help the homeless seek shelter, however, no one is forced to leave.

The mayor and the City of Houston will reveal a plan in upcoming weeks will include several strategies for reducing and responding to the city’s homeless population.

“We are in the final stages of putting together a comprehensive plan for the homeless and our street population,” Mayor Turner commented. “I understand the concerns of those who live nearby these encampments and promise that we are working on solutions. In the meantime, we continue to do as much as possible to address the problem. This means zero tolerance for drug use and other criminal activity, ongoing outreach to those who seek shelter and keeping the area clean.”

Other agencies that have worked to keep the 59 underpass clean since October include: The Harris Center, Homeless Coalition of Houston/Harris County, City of Houston Health & Human Services Department, City of Houston Solid Waste Department, SEARCH Homeless Services, Star of Hope, Salvation Army, Midtown Management District, U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs, Houston Recovery Center, HPD Homeless Outreach Team, Houston Area Community Services, Healthcare for the Homeless, Baylor College of Medicine and the Texas Workforce Commission.