New Caney shooting leaves one dead, one injured

NEW CANEY, Texas – Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead and a 19-year-old in the hospital.

The shooting took place on the 25000 block Lantern Lane in New Caney just before midnight.

Authorities said when deputies arrived to the scene, a 20-year-old was lying in the street dead from a gunshot wound, and the other victim had been shot multiple times. That other victim was a 19-year-old who was taken to the hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, but deputies believe drugs may have been involved.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, they’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).