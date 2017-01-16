Cargo plane crashes into small Kyrgyzstan village killing 37

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan - At least 37 people were killed, including children, when a Turkish cargo jet crashed into a small village in Kyrgyzstan early this morning. Investigators said heavy fog may be the culprit.

The Minister of Emergency Situations said poor visibility might have been a factor, but they won't know for sure until the infamous black box is recovered—only then will they know what was going on in the cockpit.

In the meantime, here's what we do know.

The Boeing 747 was heading from Hong Kong to the Kyrgyzstan capital, Bishkek. From there, it was supposed to go on to Istanbul.

The small village looks more like a war zone with parts of the fuselage scattered throughout. Reports say about 15 homes were destroyed and roofs were completely torn off the tops of cars as if they were made of cardboard.

The freighter could seat 10, including two pilots. Sadly, the plane was less than two miles from the airport when it went down in flames.