Four people shot at MLK block party event in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night at Reed and MLK in southeast Houston.

Police say a large group of people had gathered for MLK Day block party around 6:30 p.m. when shots were fired.

Officials say two women, one of those being a teenager, and two men were taken to local hospitals with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the shots to be fired, but police have taken three people into custody for questioning.