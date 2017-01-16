Houston’s dueling MLK parades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — As the nation celebrates Martin Luther King Jr, Houston doubled up on the festivities with not one, but two parades!

With dueling parades only a few blocks apart on a day meant to celebrate unity, we have to wonder why not one?

"I wish they both were together because this is about unity," Shantel Woods said.

“The fact that there`s two parades, it's just spreading the love," Kayla Griffin said.

So how did Houstonians decide between the two? The Grande MLK parade.

"I try to go to both, but this year I came to this one because my little niece is in the parade,” Sarah Edwards said.

And the MLK birthday parade.

"I chose this parade because it's in the center of Downtown, more of the kids are gonna be on this end, and I enjoy kids in the community, and just to see their smiling faces and spread the message," Darel Johnson said.

"I chose this parade because It`s Martin Luther King`s and I wanted to come out and celebrate his birthday," Jeanette Harris said.

Wait, wasn't his birthday yesterday?

Whatever the reason for separate celebrations, Houston is united in our love for Dr. King and the impact he's had on our country.