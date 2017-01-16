× Martin Luther King Jr. honored with two historic Houston parades

HOUSTON — Across the country several great U.S. cities are celebrating the legacy and mission of profound civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Houston residents join in the national celebration with two impressive and historic parades, the 23rd Annual MLK Grande Parade and the 39th Annual Original Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Parade Celebration.

23rd Annual MLK Grande Parade

The 23rd Annual MLK Grande Parade focused on principal the late civil activist held most dearly — celebrating the nation’s diversity. Organized placed a special emphasis on cultural diversity and inclusion.

The Texas Southern University and Southern University marching bands lead the parade, which included more than 300 ethnically diverse performance groups from a collective 45 universities and high school marching bands nationwide.

Business mogul Tina Knowles-Lawson and producer Richard Lawson were this year’s co-grand marshals. The parade also honored Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, philanthropist Ricky Anderson, former co-grand marshal Rushion McDonald and the honorable Ron Wilson, a former congressional representative for Texas.

More information about the parade route and line-up is available at www.MLKGrandeParade.org.

39th Annual Original Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Parade Celebration

The Black Heritage Society and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Foundation are dedicated to inspiring, teaching and honoring the legacy of King during its commemorative parade and celebratory festive community activities throughout the weekend.

For more information visit the organizations’ websites at www.BlackHeritageSociety.org and www.HoustonMLKJrMemorial.org.