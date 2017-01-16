Obamacare on life-support; Sheila Jackson Lee and other Democrats rally to keep it alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Obamacare is on life-support right now.

President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans want to pull the plug. Democrats are trying to keep the Affordable Care Act alive. Their remedy includes rallies across the country. In Houston, that includes a healthy dose of sarcasm.

"They had all kinds of excuses. They're going to get a plan, they're working on a plan. Eight, six years, they have no plan," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said.

Jackson Lee mocks republicans for their stance on President Obama`s signature health care law. GOP leaders say it`s too expensive and ineffective. Trump calls it the "Unaffordable" Care Act.

According to Jackson Lee, some members of the GOP have an idea."What we want is a cheaper plan. You see, we want to get a bill that will allow people to buy a cheap plan. And the cheap plan will run them right to their grave."

Last week, D.C. lawmakers approved plans for a budget that would stop funding Obamacare, the first step toward repealing it. But before it flat-lines, Jackson Lee has her own prescription for republicans.

"Take a position to save the Affordable Care Act that is not politics or safe," Lee said to a huge round of applause during her rally.

For Republicans, that may be a hard pill to swallow. But her message to Democrats is pretty straight-forward, too.

Americans are split on Obamacare. Some believe it needs some minor nips and tucks while others insist on invasive surgery.

In other words, we need a second opinion.