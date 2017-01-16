Possible thunderstorms, strong showers overnight

HOUSTON — It looks like the start of this week won’t be a breeze as Houston residents can expect strong showers, cold temperatures and even a few tornado warnings Monday.

The National Weather Service reports a slow-moving cold front will become the focus of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and will likely continue into the evening hours.

If you look at the following graphic, the highlighted area has the greatest threat for isolated damaging winds, brief weak tornadoes and heavy rainfall. The storms will be fairly slow moving and may not even be thunderstorms, but still capable of damaging winds and weak tornadoes. The threat window should be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The front will continue to sag southward and will likely remain a focus for widespread rain with showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday but with much lower threat for severe.

Rainfall totals of 1/2 to 2 inches will be possible.