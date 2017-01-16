× Puppy reunites with rescuers who saved her from burning home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A puppy who was saved from a burning home was reunited with those who saved her life earlier this week.

Firefighters had rescued Hex from an early morning house fire in October 2016.

Officials say Hex was in the only survivable part of the house remaining.

She was unresponsive for the first 20 minutes after she was rushed from the home.

AFD Firefighters rescue dog from early morning fire off Toxaway St. #NCFire #avlnews pic.twitter.com/SP1iM9Xl9E — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) October 20, 2016

However, after extensive care and treatment, Hex is now happy and healthy and will be adopted soon!