× Houston happenings honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HOUSTON — Celebrate the vision and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. There are several events in his honor today.

There are two separate parades being held.

The 23rd Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown, which will feature more than 30 marching bands, and 15 parade floats.

Or go to the 39th Annual MLK Jr. Parade and Celebration at Minute Maid Park, hosted by the Black Heritage Society.

Both parades are free and begin at 10 am.

You can take the kiddos to the Children’s Museum of Houston, where they’ll be honoring the civil rights leader and his legacy during their 21st Annual Celebration. Tickets are $5 and the celebration begins at noon.

Today is also a day of service. Since today is a federal holiday for most, you’re encouraged to volunteer in your community.