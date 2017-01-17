Cell phone batteries with built-in fire extinguishers invented at Stanford University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANFORD, Calif. — It's good news for anybody who lived through the Samsung flaming cell phone debacle.

Researchers at Stanford University have invented a fire extinguisher for lithium ion batteries— like the ones in cell phones! Of course, it's already crazy that cell phones were bursting into flames left and right last year.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was the main culprit causing one too many fires cares, but even devices like Hoverboards were catching fire, most likely because of their batteries.

The Stanford design uses a tiny capsule of flame retardant that sits in the battery fluid. If it gets too hot, the shell melts and a fire-stopping material is released. Researches report fires were extinguished in less than half a second during tests.

Previous attempts at incorporating flame retardants into batteries have reduced their performance, but experts say the new invention could lead to better, safer batteries.

In a world that's being taken over by electronics, that sounds like a good thing.