Dreams do come true! Betty White makes it to 2017, turns age 95

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. — America's favorite 'Golden Girl' is celebrating, and so are we! Movie and television icon Betty White is 95!

From the days of colorless television to game shows, sitcoms and movies, White's career spans seven decades and appeals to audiences from each generation.

Just last month a South Carolina man set up a go-fund-me page to keep the actress and comedian alive after several high-profile celebrities died in 2016. Apparently, it worked! The page raised more than 92-hundred dollars which will be donated to a local theater.

She's been honored by the entertainment industry and her peers several times, as well as the public.

The animal-loving White is showing no signs of slowing down. She dabs. She sells candy bars. She hosts Saturday Night Live when fans start a Facebook campaign, even though she doesn't use Facebook.

“Well, at my age, if I want to connect with old friends, I need a Ouji board,” White once said.

Happy birthday, Betty! From all your fans at Newsfix!