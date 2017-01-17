× Grave Digger driver hurt in crash during Florida Monster Jam show

TAMPA, Fla. — The driver of the popular monster truck Grave Digger was injured during a show in Florida Saturday night.

During the show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, driver Dennis Anderson was attempting a flip when the truck landed upside down, according to the Outer Banks Voice.

“Medical care professionals tended to Anderson on site and then transported him to a local hospital for further evaluation,” a statement issued by Monster Jam promoter Feld Entertainment said. “No further updates are available at this time.”

Dennis’ son Adam Anderson also posted about the incident on Instagram Monday, assuring fans that his dad would be OK.

“Want [to] thank everyone for the kind words for dad. Yes he was injured and all that needs to be known is he’s getting better,” the post said. “He just called me to tell me what to do with to fix the problem. Anyone that knows dad knows he’s more worried about making the fans happy than himself. It’s part of our lifestyle yes it’s scary but that’s what makes life exciting. Dad’s always telling me what to do.”

The Grave Digger race team is based in Poplar Branch, a town in eastern North Carolina.