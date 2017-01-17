× Gun store employees take on armed burglars with assault rifles

WEST HOUSTON– Gun store employees, in west Houston, turned the tables on a group of armed burglars.

Around midnight employees inside the Full Armor Firearms shop and gun range, located off of the Katy Freeway, heard male burglars trying to break in.

The employees had been staying there since the store had been burglarized before. This time they armed themselves and confronted the men.

Police say the employees detained two suspects, but the other two drove off, firing shots out the car window. That’s when one of the employees fired back with an AR-15.

About 30 minutes later later a guy showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the back. Police believe that’s their guy, but are investigating.

Meanwhile at the scene, police found shoes and electronics in the back of the one car. It appears they were making the rounds.