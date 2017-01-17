Mexican drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ claims he’s being sexually harassed in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUAREZ, Mexico — Remember Mexico's notorious drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman?

Well, he's been having a tough go of it in the slammer lately. El Chapo claims he's been getting sexually-harassed by a mean prison guard, according to his attorneys.

El Chapo even says, "He squeezes and bothers me."

But that's only half of the former drug lord's problems!

El Chapo, also known as 'Shorty Guzman,' says prison guards constantly wake him up every four hours to ask him how he's doing.

And one guard apparently taps on the kingpin's cell with a rapping noise that's driving El Chapo loco!

Guzman's lawyer said his client's hair is falling out and his health is declining from all the stress.

Guess prison life in Mexico isn't exactly a 'fiesta' for those who want a 'siesta.'

Guzman's attorney has requested better cell conditions for his client, but that may be just a ploy to get Guzman a cell where he has another chance to escape.

In Meantime, El Chapo is also fighting extradition to the U.S.

Guess a sexually-harassed, sleep-deprived drug lord's work is never done!