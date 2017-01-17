Putin blasts creators of ‘fake news,’ defends Trump’s claim that ‘Russian dossier’ is phony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW — Talk about strange bedfellows!

President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual ally against what he calls a phony dossier against him prepared by a former British intelligence agent.

"I read the information outside of that meeting. It's all fake news," Trump said of the dossier at a press conference.

Well, guess who's now coming to Trump's defense?

None other than Russian President Vladimir Putin!

"This is clearly false information," Putin announced in his own Russian press event. "People who order false information and spread this information against the elected president, who fabricate it and use it in a political fight, they are worse than prostitutes."

Wow!

Speaking of prostitutes, Putin also put the kibosh on rumors that Russia has 'compromising' intel on Trump with prostitutes.

"He is a person who for many years has organized a beauty pageant, socialized with the most beautiful women in the world," Putin said, describing Trump. "It is hard to believe that he ran to a hotel to meet with our girls of a low social class, although they are the best in the world."

Well, sounds like Putin knows all about 'puttin' on the ritz!'

"What do you think, we have special security services running after every American billionaire?" the Russian leader said. "Of course not, it is complete nonsense."

Yeah, governments never keep secret files, right?

And besides, Putin seems so persuasive.

Well, who knows where this international bro-mance may go?