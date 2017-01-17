Several injured in shootings at Houston, Miami MLK events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Several celebrations honoring the legendary Martin Luther King Jr. ended in violence in Houston and Miami during the holiday weekend.

Houston officers rushed block party at MLK Boulevard and Reed Road after hearing gunfire coming from the area. Upon arrival, police found three teen victims including a 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old woman and 17-year-old man.

The event is an annual tradition for most residents of the Third Ward.

Investigators said the heavy crowds made it difficult to see what happened and most witnesses disappeared after the shots were fired.

"It doesn't appear that any of the people shot were targeted," an officer said.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive thier injuries, police said.

Meanwhile in Miami, another MLK celebration also ended with shots fired.

According to the Miami-Dade fire Recuse, eight people were injured after shots were fired at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. Investigators five minors and three adults were among the victims.

Police found two guns on the scene and are currently questioning two individuals.