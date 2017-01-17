Sisters reported missing from Rhode Island 31 years ago found alive in Houston, mother arrested

HOUSTON — Two sisters, who were reported missing from Rhode Island more than three decades ago, were found alive in Houston on Monday. Kelly Yates and her sister, Kimberly Yates, were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother in 1985.

Their father, Russell Yates, filed a missing persons report for the girls on Aug. 26, 1985. Their mother, Elaine Carolyn Yates, was later charged with two counts of child snatching. The girls were 3 years old and 10 months old at the time.

Authorities believe Elaine Yates left the home with her daughters after having a domestic dispute with their dad.

In December 2016, members of the Rhode Island State Police received information on the possible whereabouts of the mother and children. With the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Elaine Yates, who was living under the alias of Leina L. Waldberg, was found living in Houston.

Yates was taken into custody Monday without incident and brought to the Harris County Jail. After confirming her true identity, the mother, who is now 69 years old, was charged. She waived extradition and is currently being transported back to Rhode Island, where a formal arraignment will be held.

[Age progression photos provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children]