Storms passing through Houston area, heavy fog near Gulf

HOUSTON — Houston residents in several counties can expect increase in rain start at midnight as storms pass through the area most of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

Those living in the following counties can expect strong isolated showers:

Liberty County

Harris County

Chambers County

Wharton County

Jackson County

Matagorda County

Brazoria County

Galveston County

Residents in the offshore-marine areas, especially waters around Galveston Bay and near the Gulf of Mexico, can expect sea fog to be an issue for the next several days, the weather service said.

It will follow the usual trend, lingering offshore before moving toward the coast in the early evening and overnight. The bays should see some gradual improvement during the late morning and afternoon hours. And then the cycle is expected to repeat.

The service said visibility should improve for several hours with any passing showers.