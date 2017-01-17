Trump approval rating declining, while Trump-lovin’ dating site on the rise 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — What timing, a former 'Apprentice' contestant has filed a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump.

Summer Zervos claims he touched her inappropriately while she was on the reality show in 2007, but Trump has denied the allegations.

The defamation lawsuit was filed in New York, accusing Trump of lying about the incident. Gloria Allred is representing Zervos.

"Ms. Zervos is willing to dismiss her lawsuit, if he will retract his false statements about her,” Allred said.

This comes just days before Trump's inauguration. He will be sworn in as our 45th president, despite the latest opinion polls which, on the surface, do not appear in his favor.

CNN and Washington Post report Trump has a 40 percent approval rating as he heads into office. That's lower than what Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had at their respective inaugurations.

Trump reacted on Twitter by saying, "The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before."

Sometimes you have to look beyond the numbers.

Often the thumbs up or down has to do with which political party you belong to. For example, of the 1005 adults polled in the ABC News-Washington Post survey, 31 percent call themselves Democrats and 23 percent identify as Republicans.

Meanwhile, if you're single, feeling the love for Trump, and hoping to hook up with other Trump-sters, there's a website just for you!

TrumpSingles.com is up and running. More than 20,000 have subscribed since last summer.

By the way, the site's motto may sound a little familiar: "Make dating great again!"