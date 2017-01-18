Astros legend Jeff Bagwell voted into Baseball Hall of Fame!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Legendary Astro Jeff Bagwell finally found his way to baseball's Hall of Fame!

"Astros fans will be cheering the first new member-- Jeff Bagwell, welcome to the Hall of Fame!" MLB Network announced on Wednesday.

The future Hall of Famer himself was a bit speechless. "I don't know, man, it's just kind of surreal right now," Bagwell said during an impromptu press conference at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Yep, after seven long years of waiting and hoping.....Bagwell is headed to Cooperstown this summer!

He spent his entire 15-year career with the Astros, and the former H-Town slugger snagged 86.2 percent of the vote to send him to the Hall.

"There's no greater thing that you can get personally, than the Hall of Fame," Bagwell declared.

Bagwell was the NL Rookie of the Year back in 1991, and he was named NL MVP in 1994.

"He had 449 home runs, had a lofty .408 on-base percentage, amassed 2,314 hits, had a .297 lifetime batting average," the MLB Network stated.

Not everyone is cheering for Bagwell, though.

Former MLB player Jose Canseco tweets it's 'disgusting' that Bagwell is being inducted, and not Mark McGwire.

But at least one Hall of Famer doesn't see it that way.

"He definitely had a way to make you pay, and I had to respect everything about him when he was at the plate," Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz revealed.

Now Bagwell joins former teammate Craig Biggio in the Hall of Fame, and the 'Stro's "Killer B's" will be teammates forever in Cooperstown.

The Baseball Hall tweeted Biggio's comment..."How special will that be, Houston, to have another celebration in Cooperstown."

Well, for Bagwell and Astros fans everywhere.....it's pretty darn special!

Congratulations, Jeff!