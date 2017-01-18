Family whose Meyerland home threatened by yet another flood helps stranded motorist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those that live in Meyerland know the routine.

“Every time it rains, the streets flood… nothing has been done yet, that’s a big frustration for the people that live here,” says Nils Magelssen who has lived in the community since before Tropical Storm Allison.

Wednesday morning, one woman’s fairly new commute to work through the neighborhood took a dangerous turn. Her white sedan was submerged, and Sobya Muhammad was struggling to get out with water pressing her door shut at every attempt.

“I couldn’t see because it was 6:45 in the morning, and it was dark I couldn’t see it,” Muhammad said.

After kicking her door open, and falling into flash flood waters, she made it to a home across the street from her submerged car.

The lights were on because the Bisel family was trying to save their belongings in case the floodwaters invaded their home again. They graciously offered Muhammad sanctuary.

“Within an hour the water can come all the way up to the house,” said Jamie Bisel.

The Bisel’s home flooded during the Memorial Day flood in 2015, and took on water during the Tax Day flood in 2016.

“We have a room to go to and we lived up in that room for over a year… the trauma of going through losing all your stuff over and over and over again, and the financial burden of just the mud and the muck and the toll it takes on your kids is a lot,” she said.

What makes things worse is that the family is waiting on approved federal grant money from the Memorial Day flood, held up by red tape, that would raise their home’s elevation.

“If the money wasn’t there, I wouldn’t want it so bad,” Bisel said. “But I know it’s just sitting there, and it’s just crazy that we can’t have it. I like to believe that if you’re a good person, good things happen to you. All of us are safe, all my kids have their things but it’s very stressful and I can’t take it any more.”