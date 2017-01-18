× Get ready for a wet Wednesday with scattered storms and possible street flooding

HOUSTON, TX — Get ready for a wet Wednesday. Widespread scattered storms are moving through our area.

We could see two to three inches of rain, that means the possibility of street flooding. Click here to check high water locations.

Maggie Flecknoe will be tracking the storms and helping you get through your morning rush. Tune into EyeOpener until 8am. Also, stay in the know, on the go. Download our CW39 Weather App. You can also monitor on our interactive radar map.