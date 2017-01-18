× Houston is left waterlogged after severe storms

HOUSTON, TX — Severe storms wreaked havoc on the roads and highways in Houston, during Wednesday’s morning rush.

Check out some of the worst hit areas, courtesy of Houston Transtar.

Francisco Sanchez, with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management tells us that there have been at least 60 rescues from the floodwaters. Fortunately, they have been minor.

The "usual suspects" are flooded. Check high water locations here. Also, stay weather aware by downloading our CW39 Weather App.