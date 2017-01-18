Houston Super Bowl organizers say they have a game plan for safety in extreme weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Wednesday morning's flooding around Houston is a reminder of how quickly weather can change in the Bayou City. The Harris County Office of Emergency Management says with the upcoming Super Bowl, organizers have been devising a game plan for a while now.

"We've been working closely with the NFL, the Super Bowl Host Committee and the City of Houston for about two years to plan for Super Bowl," said spokesperson Francisco Sanchez. "We've planned for what if we have an accident, what if we have weather, what if we have something that comes up that's gonna disturb the event. We've done exercises on them, we've done drills, and I think we're pretty prepared."

Sanchez says one of the keys will be to effectively communicate any urgent messages. There will be increased WiFi access around Super Bowl events, dynamic signage and specific apps aimed to communicate with people taking part in Super Bowl activities.