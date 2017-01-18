Mother Nature’s rainy ‘reign of terror’ felt throughout Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - If you woke up with a sense of déjà vu, you're not alone. Mother Nature unleashed her fury.....again! It rained. It poured. And it flooded....big time!

“I'm just kind of amazed to see. It's almost unbelievable,” said Jessica Mohan.

The bayous overflowed throughout the city Wednesday, and flooding can be a domino effect. When Keegans Bayou is high, it threatens Brays Bayou, which flooded overnight. Especially hard hit was the area near the bayou expansion project on Kirby and South Braeswood.

Several morning commuters found themselves stranded at Highway 288 and MacGregor. With help from good Samaritans, some folks were pulled to safety on the side of the road. So many were forced to abandon their cars. Justina Myers was one of them.

“My life is more important than the car," she said.

One sight you don't see every day is a school bus parking on a median to avoid flood waters. Yep! The students were still on board. It was just after 7 a.m. on Beechnut Street and Ferris Drive near Bellaire. The kids stayed high and dry.

After two and a half hours, a second bus came to the rescue and successfully transferred the school children from one to the other.

In Missouri City, there was more flooding. There were more submerged cars and another bizarre site: a METRO bus under water!

The bridge at Dunlavy and Highway 59 is now in need of repair after part of the cement structure gave way during the downpour.

Brace yourself, Houston. There's more rain in the forecast. Mother Nature may not be finished with her reign of terror!