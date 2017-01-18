× President George H.W. Bush, wife both in hospital at Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are both receiving care at the Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Bush was admitted to the hospital Saturday after experiencing shortness of breath, due to pneumonia, and the former first lady was admitted Wednesday, as a precaution, to be checked out for fatigue and coughing.

President Bush remains in the intensive care unit after being sedated for a procedure.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath released the following statement:

Here is our update on President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/zsoIHE4FlX — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

