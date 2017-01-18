School delays and closures due to severe weather
HOUSTON, TX — Several schools are delayed due to the severe weather.
- Fort Bend ISD: Two-hour delay
- Houston Community College – All campuses: Delayed until 10am
- Houston ISD: Two-hour delay
- Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Classes delayed until 9:45am
- Texas Southern University: Delayed until 10am
- Texas Woman’s University-Houston Campus: Delayed until noon
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston: Delayed until 10am
- St. John’s: Closed for the day
- St. Mark’s Episcopal: Delayed until 10am