School delays and closures due to severe weather

Posted 7:05 AM, January 18, 2017, by
school-bus-2

HOUSTON, TX — Several schools are delayed due to the severe weather.

  • Fort Bend ISD: Two-hour delay
  • Houston Community College – All campuses: Delayed until 10am
  • Houston ISD: Two-hour delay
  • Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Classes delayed until 9:45am
  • Texas Southern University: Delayed until 10am
  • Texas Woman’s University-Houston Campus: Delayed until noon
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston: Delayed until 10am
  • St. John’s: Closed for the day
  • St. Mark’s Episcopal: Delayed until 10am

 