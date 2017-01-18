‘Trump or Not Trump:’ new Trump stuff almost too good to be true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As America prepares for the inauguration of our 45th President-- Donald J. Trump-- it's time to get to know the man a little better.

....Which means it's time to play-- "Trump or Not Trump?"

Okay, here we go. Is this image actually 'The Donald,' or a fake?

Well, this actually is Trump.

The President-elect tweets, "Writing my inaugural address at the winter White House, Mar-A-Lago, three weeks ago."

But some say he looks a bit pasty....more like a wax figure in this shot.

And since he doesn't show what he's actually writing with that sharpie, the pic has become an instant meme.

Like this one....tongue-in-cheek, which says...."If you're reading this, it's too late."

But back to our game....

Okay, is this image Mr. Trump.....or an imposter?

Well, it's Not Trump.

This is actually a life-size wax statue made by Madame Tussauds in London!

"His hair has been quite challenging," Kelly Cox, hair stylist at Madame Tussauds, said. "His hair is a mix of human hair and yak hair. We use yak hair for the people with white hair because you can't buy white human hair."

Ouch! You mean Trump's wax figure has animal hair?!

Well, alright....speaking of hair, did this creamy coif come from Trump....or Not Trump?

It's #TrumpHair.....but it's Not Trump.

This hair is actually a tasty treat. It's Trump-inspired butterscotch sundae-flavored cotton candy!

"You can really get a nice Trump toupee going if you fluff it just right," laughed a worker in the Iowa store selling it.

Okay...last chance: Is this image Trump....or Not Trump?

It's Not Trump but a cardboard cut-out, and these little Trumpsters are selling like crazy from a factory in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

"We saw a lot of Trumps being sold, and he was the underdog, but he won!" Wet Paint Printing and Design's Scott Paull declared.

So, there you have it.

In a world of fake news, fake Trumps are always in style!