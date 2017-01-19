× 14-yr-old finds father shot to death inside garage in NW Harris Co.

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY — A horrifying discovery on the northwest side of town after a 14-yr-old girl finds her dad shot to death in their garage.

There were actually five kids inside the house, on Bihia Forest near Pincay Oaks at the time. A 16 and 14-year-old and three younger siblings.

Investigators tell us they were all asleep when they awoke to gunshots, around midnight. The 14-yr-old went to check things out and that’s when she found her 37-yr-old father dead in the garage after being shot.

Right now homicide has very little to go on. They have no suspects or motive. As for the five children they are safe and with relatives.