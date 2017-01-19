9 arrested in Harris County prostitution bust; including father with his 7-year-old girl in car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A prostitution bust in north Harris County has led to the arrests of nine people, including a man accused of bringing his small daughter along with him and another man who was wanted on multiple misdemeanor warrants, authorities said.

The Criminal Investigations Division of Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted an undercover operation near Cypress-Creek Parkway and KuyKendahl Road last week. Among those arrested were Shane Kilroy, 57; Abbey Bryson, 27; Adalberto Ponce-Acosta, 35; Fredy Arcos-Carbajal, 32; Ruben Ramierz-Ruiz, 55; Earl Stanley Boutee, 39; Roberto Lopez, 48; Jarreal White, 26; and Timothy Tyler, 34.

Investigators said one of the men arrested approached an undercover officer while his 7-year-old daughter was in the car with him. The girl was safely returned to her mother. Child Protective Services will further investigate the child’s living conditions.

While all nine people were charged with prostitution, White was also taken into custody on nine warrants for class C misdemeanors. He is also facing charges for drug possession. White is being held on a $35,000 bond.

Tyler was arrested a felony robbery warrant issued in Minnesota. He is also charged with drug possession and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Heroin and cocaine were among the drugs investigators found during the bust, deputies said.

“The goal of these and similar operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County,” Constable Mark Herman.