× Bushes’ spokesman: George H.W., Barbara ‘both on the upswing’

(CNN) — Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are “both on the upswing,” saying “they may not be out of the woods yet, but we can see the edge of the forest.”

McGrath said Barbara Bush continues to be treated for her bronchitis with antibiotics, and she said she feels “a thousand percent better today.”

He said President Bush 41 is also on the upswing. He is alert and remains in stable condition in intensive care, and he said the good news he is being actively evaluated for having his breathing tube removed.

McGrath said both had a great night’s sleep. Their son Neil Bush has been over to visit.

No other family members are flying in because they feel everything is stable and moving in the right direction. Former President George W. Bush is still going to the inauguration, McGrath said.