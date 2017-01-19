Horrifying video from set of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ movie sparks backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We've all seen the feel good scenes of pooches pawing their way into our hearts lately, but one behind the scenes moment from the new movie “A Dog's Purpose” might not have you feeling so warm and fuzzy inside.

The video features Hercules, a German Shepherd and one of the stars in the new film, and has animal lovers around the world outraged. The poor puppy's clawing frantically to get away as an animal trainer forces him into rushing water.

Now PETA's barking for a boycott of the film all together and targeting the pet supplier, Birds & Animals Unlimited. Actor Josh Gad, who portrays the voice of the German Shepard in the movie says he's shaken and disturbed by the video.

The most disturbing part is when the dog’s head actually goes underwater. Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures say, “On the day of shooting Hercules did not want to perform the stunt. So the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming. Hercules is happy and healthy.”

Newsfix showed the horrifying footage to TyCalK9, known for training the dogs of celebrities, and the good people over at the Houston Humane Society to get their take.

“An investigation is into the matter is underway and any wrong doing will be reported and punished," Lasse Hallstrom, the director of the film, said. For now, the only thing we know for sure is this is definitely NOT a dog’s purpose.