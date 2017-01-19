Houston residents clean up from flooding as rainy conditions remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston residents continue to face heavy downpours as the city recovers from this week's flooding.

For residents in the Meyerland neighborhood, flood recovery has become an all too familiar activity.

"This is this area's fourth flood in less than two years," homeowner Steven Sacks said. "We haven't had any feet on the ground from our elected officials."

The frustration for many residents is growing, as whenever there's heavy rain, an anxious feeling arises.

"I'll check up on the window every time," Hourieh Harmouche said. "I wake up, I go check to see if water is piling up. It's so frustrating and very painful, too."

A large group of residents is waiting to remodel their homes until grant money from the 2015 Memorial Day flood is distributed. Those funds could then be used to help elevate the homes off the ground, reducing the risk of flooding.

"There's a lot of red tape that's going on between the city and the state and there seems to be no action taken," Sacks said.

Community members also want city officials to review the new drainage system that's been put in place.