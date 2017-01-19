Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Pop! Pop! Pop! It's National Popcorn Day!

Popcorn is one of those snacks that we can not get enough of.

Just Popping and Poparazzi Popcorn are two local shops helping us celebrate the holiday with a couple of their favorites flavors.

Poparazzi offered a free bag of red, white, and blue vanilla-flavored popcorn for their customers while Just Popping offered customers their Chicago Legendary Pleasy Cheese flavor.

Popcorn is often used as a popular decorative item especially for parties and Christmas trees in. It's an important part of our culture, moviegoers, game night, or a healthy snack. Popcorn is a comfort food that we simply can't live without.