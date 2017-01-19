Johnny Manziel tweets he won’t be ‘charging a penny’ for a selfie during Super Bowl week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Tex. - Remember how Johnny Manziel is coming to Houston for Super Bowl week to make some extra dough by charging for selfies?

Well, it sounds like the former NFL 'bad boy' has had a change of heart.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

He tweets, "Just had this brought to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn 'selfie' at the Super Bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard."

But one fan tweets back...."Glad you could take time from your booze and coke fueled woman beating binges to address this." #Johnnyhasbeen

@JManziel2 @923TheFan glad you could take time from your booze and coke fueled woman beating binges to address this. #JohnnyHasbeen — JAKE (@PoGo599) January 19, 2017

Ouch!

That's a little harsh, but maybe Mr. Football had it coming.

Anyway, it's hard to say what the cost is for a 'Johnny Football' selfie since a post about his Katy Mills appearance says it's $99 for autographs and $50 for a selfie.

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel tweets, "I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years."

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Johnny even says, "Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16."

Well, maybe Johnny has turned over a new leaf afterall, but how much does that make his selfie's worth?