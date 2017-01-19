× Man fatally shot in face while waiting on street corner in SE Houston

SOUTHEAST HOUSTON — A man was standing on a street corner in southeast Houston when he was fatally shot in the face. And police say a car may be the clue to finding his killer.

This happened right after 10pm, Wednesday night, on Cullen and Ward across from a gas station. Police say they are not sure if it was a drive-by or if the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

The man was taken to the hospital were he later died.

Police say the unidentified man was new to the area.