Up to 35 people dead after avalanche hits resort in Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARINDOLA, ITALY - A horrifying and deadly avalanche at a remote Italian resort may have buried up to 35 people alive.

The tragic natural disaster has rescue workers racing to rescue anyone who could have possibly survived the snowy death trap. At least two people are dead and many more are feared dead or trapped.

A series of earthquakes triggered the avalanche. Authorities say as many as 35 people were inside the Hotel Rigopiano when a wall of snow slammed into the four story building Wednesday night. It knocked the building 30 feet off its foundation and threw debris for hundreds of feet.

Because the hotel sits in a remote ski destination in central Italy, rescue crews had to ski to the location and get dropped off by helicopter. Only the building's top floor could be seen above the snow.

Two people have been rescued so far. Rescue crews report that they are not getting responses when they call out to victims. Not even search dogs are finding anyone beneath the snow and rubble.

We're all hoping for the best, but it's simply not looking good.