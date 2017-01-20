Class Acts: Alexandria DeWalt is taking her jazz vocals all the way to the Grammy’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Musicians dream of going to the Grammy's, and at 17 years old, Alexandria DeWalt gets to live out that vision this February.

"I was so excited, because I didn't think it would happen," DeWalt said.

The senior at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts was selected to the 2017 Grammy Jazz Choir. She's one of just 32 students to earn the honor, and the first vocalist from HSPVA to be selected. She'll get to participate in a Grammy Camp leading up to the music awards show.

"I auditioned the year before and I didn't make it, so I was like 'I need to make it, I want to make it so badly,' and so I auditioned this year again, and I'm glad I made it," DeWalt said.

DeWalt grew up in a musical family, and points out her older brother is currently playing trumpet for Solange Knowles. It all helps give her an appreciation for a variety of genres.

"If you go through my Spotify playlist, it's jazz, reggae, contemporary Christian music, Gospel music, pop, rap," DeWalt said.

In addition to her musical talents, DeWalt is a strong student who takes part in multiple community service organizations.